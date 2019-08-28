Roger Clemens, Jack Nicklaus hit the links for charity fundraiser

It was in the 70s and humid when one of the greatest golfers of all time welcomed a rather well-known former Red Sox pitcher to the links for the 8th annual Creighton Farms Invitational in Virginia Monday. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus posed with Roger Clemens at the tournament, which was co-hosted by Boston developer David Southworth and his wife, Desiree. Also on hand for the event were golfers K.J. Choi and Todd Hamilton, investment guy Joe Deitch, author Lisa Genova, and PR pro George Regan. The invitational raised more than $1 million for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, founded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus in 2004 to help provide families with the best pediatric healthcare.