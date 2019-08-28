fb-pixel
NAMES

Russell Simmons pays a visit to the Charles Hotel as daughter arrives at Harvard

By Hayley Kaufman Globe Staff,August 28, 2019, 57 minutes ago
Russell Simmons attends the world premiere of the final season of the Starz television series "Power," at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in New York.
Russell Simmons attends the world premiere of the final season of the Starz television series "Power," at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tuesday was move-in day at Harvard and, not surprisingly, some familiar faces were spied in the crowd.

Among them, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and his ex, Kimora Lee, who were at the Charles Hotel in Cambridge with their daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, a new member of Harvard’s Class of 2023. (An Instagram video capturing the moment of her acceptance to the university has been viewed nearly a million times.)

Like any proud student, Aoki has been sporting school swag, even posting a picture of herself in a Harvard hoodie at Los Angeles International Airport as she sat amid matching suitcases. The caption read, simply, “Movin’ out!”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Movin’ out! ✈️

A post shared by Aoki Lee Simmons 🇫🇷🏹 (@aokileesimmons) on

Proud papa Russell Simmons also posted a pic of the big day on his Instagram stories: an image of his daughter labeled “Morning at HARVARD.”

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.