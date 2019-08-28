Russell Simmons pays a visit to the Charles Hotel as daughter arrives at Harvard

Tuesday was move-in day at Harvard and, not surprisingly, some familiar faces were spied in the crowd.

Among them, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and his ex, Kimora Lee, who were at the Charles Hotel in Cambridge with their daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, a new member of Harvard’s Class of 2023. (An Instagram video capturing the moment of her acceptance to the university has been viewed nearly a million times.)

Like any proud student, Aoki has been sporting school swag, even posting a picture of herself in a Harvard hoodie at Los Angeles International Airport as she sat amid matching suitcases. The caption read, simply, “Movin’ out!”