5 things to do in Boston this weekend

Even before its worldwide debut this Friday, “The Purists,” a new play directed by Tony Award-winner and “Pose” star Billy Porter, has already had its run extended by popular demand at the BCA’s Calderwood Pavilion. The play chronicles an unlikely friendship between a DJ, a rapper, and a telesales director who chat about music and life’s big questions on a stoop in Queens. (Friday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.; Calderwood Pavilion, South End; $20-$75; all ages)

News broke this week that Emmy-nominated “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones would not be returning to the show this fall for its 45th season. Instead, Jones will be pursuing her movie career, hosting a reboot of “Supermarket Sweep,” and focusing on her stand-up comedy, which is what will bring her to Boston this Saturday for a show at the Wilbur. Attendees will have to wait and see if the brash comic has anything to say — joking or otherwise — about her time on the show coming to an end. (Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $41-$61; all ages)

‘Deep Blue Sea’

Though it received mixed reviews from critics when it was released 20 years ago, “Deep Blue Sea” has gained fans over time who embraced its B-movie campiness and stopped comparing it to “Jaws.” The Coolidge will screen a 35mm print of the LL Cool J and Samuel L. Jackson film at midnight on Saturday. P.S.: If you’re looking for a “Jaws” screening during this shark-filled summer, the Coolidge will be playing it on Monday at 7 p.m. (Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated R)

Mary J. Blige and Nas

Two titans of hip-hop and R&B will share the stage at the Xfinity Center this weekend. Mary J. Blige, responsible for over 80 million records sold, and Nas, who has released eight consecutive platinum records, will share the bill in Mansfield Sunday night. The pair have extensive discographies to choose from, but count on their 2019 collaboration, “Thriving,” to make the setlist. (Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $30-$250; all ages)

Free Admission to the ICA

Labor Day means that many local establishments will be closed or have shorter hours, but not the Institute of Contemporary Art, which will offer free admission this Monday. Monday also marks the final day of the season for the ICA Watershed, the museum’s East Boston outpost. (Monday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ICA, Boston; free; all ages)

