Leslie Jones may be leaving ‘Saturday Night Live,’ but you can still catch her in Boston this weekend
Leslie Jones may have more than jokes to share when she takes the stage at the Wilbur Theater this Saturday.
Reports emerged earlier this week that the comedian-actress is leaving “Saturday Night Live” after five seasons as she focuses on her ongoing comedy tour and other projects. Neither Jones nor NBC have publicly commented on the news, though a person close to the situation confirmed her departure to the Associated Press on Tuesday.
The comedian has been on the road, testing out a new stand-up set; her two Saturday shows at the Wilbur (at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.) come 10 days before she’s set to record the routine at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. It will then air as an hour-long Netflix comedy special – Jones’ first – sometime next year.
Jones, who has received three Emmy nominations for her work on “SNL,” joined the show as a writer before being promoted to cast member in 2014; her “Weekend Update” appearances, faux-romantic rapport with co-star Kyle Mooney, and energetic delivery were all seen as key to the show’s success in recent years.
The comedian’s “SNL” work has opened other doors for her, including appearances as a guest commentator on NBC’s Olympics broadcast and cameos on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” She’s currently filming a “Coming to America” sequel, with Eddie Murphy reprising his role from the 1988 comedy hit. Jermaine Fowler, Arsenio Hall and Tracy Morgan co-star with Jones in the film, set for release in late 2020.
