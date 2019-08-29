Sci-fi horror movie made on Cape Cod to open Brooklyn film festival

Brown came up with the story a little over 10 years ago, after visiting Wellfleet for the first time. He rolled cameras this past spring, aiming to craft a “coastal beach-house horror” that felt spookily true to its setting.

Director Jeffrey A. Brown , together with Boston-based producer Andrew Corkin , traveled to North Truro to make the sci-fi horror film about troubled college sweethearts whose beach getaway is disrupted by two strangers exhibiting signs of an unearthly affliction. Both Brown and Corkin are set to attend the fest, which runs Oct. 17-24.

“The Beach House” will kick off this fall’s Brooklyn Horror Film Festival with a tale of terror shot along the Cape.

Advertisement

“My father and his partner have a place in North Truro and so, when I originally read the script, I could see the locations in Truro so clearly in my head,” Corkin told the Globe.

“The community was incredibly welcoming and I personally am enamored by Cape Cod in the off-season. I feel that the film captures what I love about this part of the Cape – even if it doesn’t work out too well for those involved.”

David Marmor -- who studied computer science at Harvard before emerging as a writer-director -- will be also at the fest with “1BR,” his psychological thriller about a LA transplant renting a sinister apartment.

Vermont-based movie-market veteran Travis Stevens is bringing his directorial debut “Girl on the Third Floor,” which made a splash at the Boston Underground Film Festival earlier this year. And French filmmaker Christian Volckman has “The Room,” which stars Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and “Revenge” actor Kevin Janssens as a New York couple who relocate to a creaky New Hampshire home capable of granting wishes.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.