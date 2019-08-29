Two Oscar-winning stars will film a romantic comedy in Boston starting next month

Two stars will be filming a romantic comedy in Boston very soon.

Diane Keaton (“Annie Hall”) and Jeremy Irons (“The Lion King,” “Reversal of Fortune”) are set to play prominent roles in “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” which will begin production in Boston on Sept. 16, according to multiple reports.

The movie will follow multiple storylines concerning people who work on weddings, repeatedly crafting perfect days for happy couples while their own romantic lives are anything but ideal.