Two Oscar-winning stars will film a romantic comedy in Boston starting next month
Two stars will be filming a romantic comedy in Boston very soon.
Diane Keaton (“Annie Hall”) and Jeremy Irons (“The Lion King,” “Reversal of Fortune”) are set to play prominent roles in “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” which will begin production in Boston on Sept. 16, according to multiple reports.
The movie will follow multiple storylines concerning people who work on weddings, repeatedly crafting perfect days for happy couples while their own romantic lives are anything but ideal.
The film will be directed by longtime Adam Sandler collaborator Dennis Dugan (“Happy Gilmore,” “Big Daddy”), and will be shopped to interested buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
This won’t be the first time Dugan has directed a movie in the Bay State: He also helmed the Sandler-led ensemble comedies “Grown-Ups” and “Grown-Ups 2,” both of which filmed in Massachusetts. He’ll likely be able to catch up with his longtime pal in person, as Sandler has been hard at work filming the Netflix comedy “Hubie Halloween” on the North Shore.
