Kevin Hart suffers ‘major’ back injury in Malibu crash

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart was injured Sunday in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report said Hart, 40, was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m.

Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered ‘‘major back injuries’’ and were taken to hospitals, according to the report.