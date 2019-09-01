Kevin Hart suffers ‘major’ back injury in Malibu crash
LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart was injured Sunday in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
A California Highway Patrol collision report said Hart, 40, was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m.
Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered ‘‘major back injuries’’ and were taken to hospitals, according to the report.
Another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, 31, only complained of pain.
The CHP report says
The car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway, according to the highway patrol report. It said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.
Advertisement
A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages on Sunday. The crash was first reported by TMZ.