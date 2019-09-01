A night of leis and laughs for two great causes

About 400 guests, many sporting Hawaiian-style leis around their necks, attended John Mitchell ’s Summer Tropical Fun Bash to benefit the Greg Hill Foundation and ALS One. The party Thursday at The Greatest Bar raised $50,000 for the charities.

Event emcee Hank Morse of Medford (left) with comedians Lenny Clarke (center) and Steve Sweeney.

Food was by the Kowloon restaurant and entertainment was provided by comedians Lenny Clarke, Steve Sweeney, and Tony V.

The Greg Hill Foundation helps families touched by tragedy. The ALS One foundation focuses on finding treatments for ALS and improving care for those battling the disease.