Shaquille O’Neal spins at Seaport nightclub

Hall of Fame hoopster Shaquille O’Neal has long since settled into his new groove as the highly in-demand DJ Diesel, pumping up attendees at fests around the world, from Chicago’s Lollapalooza to Belgium’s Tomorrowland.

On Friday night, before heading to Electric Zoo in New York, the 7-foot-1 NBA legend wowed a sold-out crowd at The Grand in Boston, showing those in attendance why he calls himself “a black Skrillex” as he shifted nimbly between EDM, hip-hop and dubstep. Celtics CEO and co-owner Wyc Grousbeck (with wife Emilia) came out to watch his former player spin at the Seaport nightclub, as did Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich. Earlier in the evening, the Grousbecks had been at Mystique, a new restaurant in the Encore Boston Harbor casino, where NFL power twins Devin and Jason McCourty were also spotted welcoming in the weekend.