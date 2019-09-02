‘It: Chapter Two’ director Andy Muschietti knows why Stephen King is so scary

The time-jump necessitated casting aged-up members of the so-called Losers Club, which accounts for the presence of stars James McAvoy , Jessica Chastain , and Bill Hader , taking over roles played by Jaeden Martell , Sophia Lillis , and Finn Wolfhard last time around (though younger cast members appear in flashbacks).

Andy Muschietti , returning to direct after his first installment became one of the biggest horror movies ever made, moves the action forward 27 years for this sequel, in keeping with Stephen King’ s foundational text.

Welcome back to Derry. “It: Chapter Two” floats into theaters Friday, bringing to an end the spine-tingling saga of seven childhood friends who unite, first as kids then as adults, to defeat the shape-shifting evil that lurks beneath the surface of their idyllic Maine hometown.

Muschietti spoke to the Globe about finishing “It” and what makes King’s novels so scary.

Andy Muschietti at the premiere of “It: Chapter Two” in Westwood, Calif. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Q. To direct “Chapter Two,” you re-entered this story with a bigger cast, under the pressure of delivering a worthy follow-up to your first film, which made over $700 million worldwide. What was it like returning to Derry?

A. Making the first film was a beautiful summer for all of us. Everyone had a lot of fun, so going back for a second adventure with the same people was exciting. And as for the older cast, it was all these actors I admired, and all the actors I wanted to be in the movie made it into the cast, which was really a blessing. I would say I had more fun with the second one.

Q. As we pick up with the Losers, even before they’re back in Derry, you make it clear they’re psychologically damaged from their last battle with the demonic It.

A. We needed to reintroduce the Losers later in life, on one hand showing how successful they are professionally . . . but at the same time giving a glimpse of what is broken in them. [McAvoy’s] Bill is on this journey of guilt, without closure, never having resolved the idea that he’s responsible for the death of his brother [murdered in the first film]. He’s still looking for his ending.

There’s also a sense of how personal this is for It. There’s writing on the wall that reads, “Come home.” It’s challenging the Losers to return. Early on, we see how brutal It is, how It manipulates kids in a way that’s almost more perverse than last time around. He’s really a son-of-a-[expletive] in this one.

Q. How did working with big-name stars like McAvoy and Chastain compare to directing younger actors?

A. Working with the kids was easier in some ways, because for them it’s all about playing . . . With an adult cast, sometimes they have more concerns about the characters and their arcs, making sure they’re on the same page as the director. You learn to be very aware of where each of the characters are in each beat of the story; even if one scene is about a particular character, you have to know where everyone stands.

Q. You’ve spent a little over four years getting inside Stephen King’s head to make “It.” Why is he one of horror’s best-selling authors?

A. It’s his human element. Stephen King is curious about human psychology and emotion. He knows better than anyone that, before you can scare your audience, you need to engage them emotionally. He’s a master of horror, but he’s also a master of understanding the human condition and pathology. That resonates with people; they identify with his characters. His imagination is also incredible. To have an imagination that endless — no wonder he tells stories about childhood and the power of belief.

Q. Even before “It,” you were working with Plan B to adapt “The Jaunt,” a short sci-fi story King wrote about why you shouldn’t mess around with teleportation technology. What’s the status of that?

A. “The Jaunt” is a short story that blew my mind and still sticks to me 30 years later. I find the idea of turning it into a movie fascinating. We’re developing it now. Because of how things have turned out, I probably am not going to direct that, but I definitely want to act as a producer and find the right person to make that feature. [Muschietti is also producing “Roadwork,” adapting another King story about a man violently opposed to his neighborhood’s impending demolition, with Pablo Trapero (“The Clan”) attached to direct.]

Q. What’s next for you?

A. My instincts tell me to go back to writing. “Mama” was a story I wrote, and I really miss creating a story from scratch. I might be doing that in the next few months.

Isaac Feldberg

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.