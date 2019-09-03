Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were back in Mass. over the weekend
Harrison Ford was the big man on campus once more at Amherst College.
A little more than a year after Ford popped up at the liberal arts school in June 2018, the “Indiana Jones” star returned during move-in weekend.
Ford’s visit was hardly a solo trip — the “Star Wars” actor was in town with wife, Calista Flockhart (“Ally McBeal”), and their son, Liam, who is an incoming freshman at the college, according to MassLive.
The last time Ford and his family visited Amherst they stopped by Antonio’s Pizza by the Slice, a popular campus spot. This time, they dined around the corner from Antonio’s at Johnny’s Tavern, a casual American dining spot.
“Happy to have hosted such a great couple!” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Kevin Slane can be reached kevin.slane@globe.com