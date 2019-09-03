Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were back in Mass. over the weekend

Harrison Ford was the big man on campus once more at Amherst College.

A little more than a year after Ford popped up at the liberal arts school in June 2018, the “Indiana Jones” star returned during move-in weekend.

Ford’s visit was hardly a solo trip — the “Star Wars” actor was in town with wife, Calista Flockhart (“Ally McBeal”), and their son, Liam, who is an incoming freshman at the college, according to MassLive.