Lupita Nyong’o talks fashion, movies, and her upcoming children’s book in new Vanity Fair

The star of “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Black Panther,” Nyong’o pulls double duty in the glossy mag, sitting down for a lengthy interview and posing for a fashion shoot in looks by Gucci, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton.

Lupita Nyong’o looks nothing less than fierce on the cover of the October issue of Vanity Fair.

The Hampshire College graduate has been especially busy lately. In March, she appeared in “Us,” Jordan Peele’s follow-up to his horror-thriller “Get Out,” and in December, she’ll be back on the big screen in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Meanwhile, she’s gearing up for a new TV series based on the best-selling 2013 novel “Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Advertisement

“When I choose projects, I want to have faith that as an artist it will speak to a time when it is needed as much as it speaks to me at the time that I make it,” the actress tells VF’s Kimberley Drew.

One project seemed to choose Nyong’o, however — a children’s book she’s written called “Sulwe.” It’s the story of a little girl with “skin the color of midnight,” according to Amazon, who goes on an adventure that inspires the confidence of self-love. The book is due out next month from Simon & Schuster.

“I want #Sulwe to be a seed for children to grow and draw from in later years,” Nyongo posted on Instagram. “No matter your age, it’s never too late to love the skin you’re in and to see the beauty that radiates from within!”

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.