Adam Sandler thanks Mass. after wrapping up ‘Hubie Halloween’ filming on North Shore

Halloween is still almost two months away, but production on the spooky Adam Sandler film “Hubie Halloween” has already wrapped up.

On Friday, the day after filming ended, Sandler gave Massachusetts a hearty thank-you on social media for “all the hospitality” he received while shooting the movie for Netflix this summer.

“Last day of shooting Hubie Halloween,” the longtime New Hampshire resident wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Tim Meadows in a goofy headless costume. “Thanks for all the hospitality this summer, Massachusetts. It was a blast. ...”