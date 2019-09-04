On Nantucket, Audra McDonald tells stories to a rapt crowd at Dreamland

Regaling a standing-room-only crowd at Nantucket’s Dreamland Theater Tuesday night, Audra McDonald proved as gifted a storyteller as she is a singer. The six-time Tony winner chatted with host-accompanist Seth Rudetsky, touching on such topics as her favorite memory from Juilliard (attending classmate Viola Davis’s after-hours monologue shows) and why making out with Taye Diggs on “Private Practice” was less than dreamy (they’d been friends since 1994’s “Carousel.”) McDonald also revealed cringey but endearing details about what it felt like to go blank on Stephen Sondheim lyrics at a gala celebrating his legendary career, and the glitch — a missing citation — that caused an announcer to skip right past her as honorees were called up to receive the National Medal of Arts in 2016. The Broadway star — then eight months pregnant at age 46 — recalled sitting in mortified silence until President Obama called out the oversight. “I haven’t visited the White House since Jan. 1, 2016,” McDonald told the Nantucket crowd. Then again, she quipped, “Ain’t nobody asked me.”