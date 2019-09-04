Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’

Scarlett Johansson says that she’s standing by Woody Allen because, ‘‘I believe him.’’

Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the #MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan Farrow. Michael Caine, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly expressed regret over working with him.

‘‘I love Woody,’’ Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘‘I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.’’