Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’

Associated PressSeptember 4, 2019, 6 minutes ago
Scarlett Johansson arrives on Aug. 29, 2019 for the screening of the film "Marriage Story" during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.
Scarlett Johansson says that she’s standing by Woody Allen because, ‘‘I believe him.’’

Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the #MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan Farrow. Michael Caine, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly expressed regret over working with him.

‘‘I love Woody,’’ Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘‘I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.’’

Allen helped boost Johansson to the A-list. He directed her in ‘‘Match Point,’’ ‘’Scoop’’ and ‘‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’’ She said she has spoken to Allen about the accusations and he maintains his innocence. He has never been criminally charged.

Johansson is active in women’s issues and was among early supporters of Time’s Up.