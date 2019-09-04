5 things to do in Boston this weekend

Before officially bidding farewell to summer, Mayor Marty Walsh will host a free moving screening at the Boston Common Frog Pond this Friday. Families can gather to watch “Avengers: Infinity War” starting at dusk, and enjoy carousel rides until the movie begins. (Friday, Sept. 6 at dusk; Boston Common Frog Pond, Boston; free; rated PG-13)

Director John Waters made a name for himself with this 1972 boundary-pushing film, the first of what the longtime Provincetown summer resident calls his “Trash Trilogy.” The film is a consummate example of abject art, pushing audiences away with its fixation on the grotesque and depraved, but “Pink Flamingos” is perfect midnight movie fare, which is exactly when the Coolidge will be playing it on Friday night. (Friday, Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated NC-17)

Boston Arts Festival

Started in 2003 by then-Mayor Thomas Menino to promote art studios throughout the city, the Boston Arts Festival will bring together a mix of more than 50 visual and performing artists at Christopher Columbus Park this weekend. (Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christopher Columbus Park, Boston; free; all ages)

9th Annual Jamaica Plain Music Festival

Support local music by showing up to the Jamaica Plain Music Festival at Pinebank Field on Saturday. More than 20 local artists and bands will be on hand to serenade audiences at this community-organized event, including Chandler Travis’s Philharmonette, Diablogato, and Gentle Temper. (Saturday, Sept. 7 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Pinebank Field, Boston; free; all ages)

Summer Jam 2019

It’s better late than never for Jam’n 94.5’s annual hip-hop concert. The radio station had to cancel its previously scheduled June 1 concert date, and no longer features original headliner Cardi B. That said, the revamped lineup for this Sunday’s show is still formidable, with Meek Mill, Future, YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion taking the Xfinity Center stage this Sunday. (Sunday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $35 and up; all ages)

