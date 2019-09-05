‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines attend Red Sox game

Chip Gaines tweeted a photo of him and his wife and business partner, Joanna , on Jersey Street ahead of the Sox’ 7:10 p.m. start time.

The faces behind design brand Magnolia and the hit HGTV series “Fixer Upper” attended Thursday night’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

The Gaines’ HGTV show first aired in May 2013 and ran until April 2018. Since the beginning of “Fixer Upper” their Magnolia brand has grown to encompass a homegoods market, bakery, and restaurant — all located in Waco, Texas.

