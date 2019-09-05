The Amazon rainforest is still on fire, and Gisele Bundchen is speaking out about it

“The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world,” Bundchen wrote on Instagram, where she also shared photos of the Amazon and some of its millions of indigenous residents. “It is home to priceless biodiversity. But, it is much more than a static forest … it actually makes life as we know it possible. Every year, however, we are losing more and more of the forest.

Sept. 5 is Amazon Day, a celebration of the South American province and the massive rainforest that covers more than 1.9 million square miles of it. With fires continuing to burn in Brazil, Gisele Bundchen marked the occasion with an Instagram post reminding her 15.4 million followers how important the Amazon is to life as we know it.

“So today, on Amazon Rainforest Day, take a minute to reflect on its importance,” Bundchen continued. “Not only for the more than 20 million people living there, not only for the hundreds of thousands of species that inhabit the forest, not only for its essential role in the planet’s rainfall and climate balance, but for each of us. We are all connected. What happens in nature will directly impact our lives.”

While Bundchen’s dedication to preserving the rainforest has drawn praise from many corners, she has faced criticism from members of the Brazilian government.

Earlier this year, Tereza Cristina Dias, the country’s agriculture minister, criticized Bundchen for causing public relations problems for Brazil with her environmental activism.

“Sorry, Gisele Bundchen,” Diaz said, per multiple reports, in the interview, which was conducted in Portuguese. “You should be an ambassador and say that your country conserves, that your country is on the global vanguard of conservation, and not go around criticizing Brazil without knowing the facts.”

At the conclusion of her Instagram post, Bundchen thanked those who have dedicated themselves to caring for the forest, whether it be by studying the Amazon, preventing illegal burnings, or bringing education and aid to the indigenous communities.

“You are our hope, I am with you,” Bundchen wrote. “Congratulations on your work. Preserving our forest means preserving LIFE.”

