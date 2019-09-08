John Krasinski confronts a nuclear threat in explosive first trailer for ‘Jack Ryan’ season 2

In season one, Ryan was pulled from his desk job at the CIA and sent to the Middle East to track down an Islamic extremist. This time, Ryan must confront what he considers the world’s biggest threat: A nuclear Venezuela.

The first trailer for season two of “ Tom Clancy ’s Jack Ryan” has hit the Internet, and it looks as if the CIA analyst-turned-operative played by Newton native John Krasinski will be taking on the Venezuelans — and the Russians — this go-round.

“Venezuela is the single-greatest resource of oil on the planet,” Krasinski says in the trailer. “So, why is this country in the midst of one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history?”

Advertisement

The answer, the trailer hints at, is a mix of government corruption, rebel unrest, and Russians secretly funneling weapons into the country.

After spending most of season one as a pencil-pusher pulled from his desk job and thrust into a Middle East conflict, Krasinski told Entertainment Weekly that the character of Ryan has evolved in season two.

“This is a guy who very openly stated, ‘Here’s all the work. Go get the bad guys. I don’t want to be a part of it,’ ” Krasinski told the magazine. “But now his eyes have been opened and he can’t go back.”

Along with the returning Wendell Pierce (“The Wire”), season two of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will feature Noomi Rapace (“Prometheus”) and Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”), and will be released on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 1.