Actor Joe Manganiello (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike”) has been busy in the Boston area working on a project for Netflix, but he found time to stop by his favorite childhood restaurant over the weekend.
Manganiello, whose father grew up in the area, posted a series of photos at Kowloon for his 2.2 million Instagram followers after stopping by the Route 1 institution on Sunday.
“If you asked me as a kid growing up spending summers with my family in Boston where I wanted to eat every single meal I would have said no question The @kowloon_restaurant,” Manganiello wrote. “Every time I’m back in Boston I have to go and I’m happy to report that the food (especially the Peninsula Pu Pu Platter and Fried Shrimp with Duck Sauce) and ambiance are just as good as I remembered.”
While Manganiello’s wife, Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”), did not join the festivities in Saugus, Manganiello did bring a group of friends to help devour rounds of pupu platters and other Kowloon favorites, and later posed for photos with restaurant staff.
Manganiello has been busy working in the Boston area shooting “The Sleepover,” a family-friendly action-comedy that began filming in Boston and several South Shore towns like Hanover and Scituate in August. Directed by Trish Sie (“Pitch Perfect 3”), “The Sleepover” centers on siblings Kevin and Clancy, whose boring suburban life is thrown for a loop when they find out their mom is a former thief in witness protection, and her former criminal friends have kidnapped her in order to force her to do one last job.
