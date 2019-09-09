Actor Joe Manganiello (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike”) has been busy in the Boston area working on a project for Netflix, but he found time to stop by his favorite childhood restaurant over the weekend.

Manganiello, whose father grew up in the area, posted a series of photos at Kowloon for his 2.2 million Instagram followers after stopping by the Route 1 institution on Sunday.

“If you asked me as a kid growing up spending summers with my family in Boston where I wanted to eat every single meal I would have said no question The @kowloon_restaurant,” Manganiello wrote. “Every time I’m back in Boston I have to go and I’m happy to report that the food (especially the Peninsula Pu Pu Platter and Fried Shrimp with Duck Sauce) and ambiance are just as good as I remembered.”