While his teammates were taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, welcomed a baby boy Sunday night.

“Last night was incredible!” Van Noy tweeted Monday morning. “We welcomed a young king into the world! Trae Ledgend Van Noy!!!!!! Mom is doing great. We appreciate all the love and prayers.”

Trae is the couple’s first child.