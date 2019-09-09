While his teammates were taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, welcomed a baby boy Sunday night.
“Last night was incredible!” Van Noy tweeted Monday morning. “We welcomed a young king into the world! Trae Ledgend Van Noy!!!!!! Mom is doing great. We appreciate all the love and prayers.”
Trae is the couple’s first child.
Last night was incredible! We welcomed a young king into the world! Trae Ledgend Van Noy!!!!!! Mom is doing great we appreciate all the love and prayers. #imadad #King #wifeylooksbeautiful #westillwon #patsnation— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019
Marissa had been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram.
“I have truly felt so empowered throughout this pregnancy and I feel so grateful that I get to be a mommy to my little one,” she posted Thursday.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
It’s BABY MONTH!!! Not going to lie, I have been feeling pretty uncomfortable these past few weeks... small daily tasks become so much harder when you have a little human taking up all of your space 🙃 But I have truly felt so empowered throughout this pregnancy and I feel so grateful that I get to be a mommy to my little one. It blows my mind how incredible a woman’s body is 😍 With that being said I also am overwhelmed by the love of a Mother, no matter how someone reaches motherhood- if they grow their babies in their bellies or in their hearts through adoption, foster care, etc. Being a mom is such a big responsibility/gift that I feel so lucky to take on ♥️ #maternity #inmyfeelings #pregnancyhormones #sendhelp
Although Van Noy was inactive for the season opener, the 28-year-old still tuned in to catch the action — and live-tweeted some of his thoughts. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, quarterback Tom Brady, and cornerback Devin McCourty all received shoutouts during New England’s 33-3 win.
Hell yeahhh I’m watching!!!!! Let’s gooooooo!!!!!— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019
My guy!!!!!! @JOSH_GORDONXII I see you Mr Dior!!!!!!! Let’s goooooooo...... Josh Back!!!!— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019
Dasssss my QB!!!! @TomBrady tommy boy!!!!— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com