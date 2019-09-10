“She had some great points,” Watson told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a segment on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night.

Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson agrees that black athletes should consider leaving white colleges in order to attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), a stance first penned by The Atlantic‘s Jemele Hill .

Ingraham, however, clearly disagrees.

After Watson details why the proposal raises an important point — a large racial wealth gap exists and having black athletes attend HBCUs could help pump necessary revenue into deserving communities — Ingraham equates the idea to re-segregation.

“College sports would be a lot different if we went down a color-coded way of figuring out college admissions,” she said. “That’s resegregating the country. Why do we want that?”

As Watson tries to explain why that’s not the case because segregation is government-mandated, Ingraham proceeds to cut him off multiple times, roll her eyes, and end the segment.

Throughout his NFL career, Watson has been vocal about the state race relations in America. In 2015, he released a book titled “Under Our Skin: Getting Real About Race — And Getting Free From the Fears and Frustrations That Divide Us.”

Watch the exchange between Watson and Ingraham below. Read Hill’s piece here.