Actress-author Jenny Slate brought home a pretty sweet souvenir from a trip to France: A ring.
The Milton native announced her engagement to Massachusetts-based art curator and writer Ben Shattuck on Instagram on Monday, writing that she “screamed YES” when he popped the question.
“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” Slate wrote. “I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going.”
Shattuck revealed more details of the proposal with an Instagram post of his own, along with photos of his bride-to-be.
Advertisement
“In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me,” Shattuck wrote. “Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures.”
Slate was previously married to filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp from 2012 to 2016. Prior to dating Shattuck, Slate was in a relationship with Sudbury native Chris Evans, with whom she starred in the 2017 movie “Gifted.”
Earlier this summer, Slate posted photos of Shattuck examining snake skins, nametags from a wedding with the couple’s names on them, and the pair posing on Cuttyhunk Island, a tiny island 12 miles south of New Bedford where Shattuck runs a writers’ workshop and where Slate gave a commencement speech to Cuttyhunk Elementary School’s only graduate.
In June, she told Refinery29 co-founder Christene Barberich on her Unstyled podcast that she was “deeply in love” with Shattuck.
“I have this faith now — I do — that I can have this beautiful relationship with this man that I deeply love,” Slate told Barberich. “That I can have a full life, that I can live on this peninsula in Massachusetts where I live right now, and have my career, and that I can feel beauty in myself in so many ways.”
Advertisement