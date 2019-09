About 450 guests attended the Esplanade Association’s Moondance Gala held Saturday evening in a tent overlooking the Charles River. The event raised $1.2 million for upkeep of the Esplanade. Pictured (from left): co-chairs Stephane and Brenda Bancel of Boston, Esplanade Association executive director Michael Nichols of Boston, and co-chairs Alexi and Steve Conine of Boston.