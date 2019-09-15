While the fresh cut looks sharp and stylish, it marks a significant departure for the actor, who’s long been tied to his character’s iconic Fabergé Organics mane.

Joe Keery , the Newburyport actor who plays Steve in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” recently chopped his hair into a bowl cut style. Accompanied by his girlfriend, “It Follows” actress Maika Monroe , Keery revealed the new look at a swanky Chanel dinner celebrating the Gabrielle Chanel Essence fragrance on Thursday night, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Others in attendance included Margot Robbie , “Stranger Things” co-star Charlie Heaton , the Haim sisters, and Maude Apatow .

We are gathered here today to mourn the mighty, gravity-defying locks of Hawkins’ greatest hero ( and no. 1 mom ), Steve Harrington.

Of all the “Stranger Things” in Netflix’s popular time-capsule sci-fi series, Keery’s glorious, immaculately styled ’80s hair was also a thing of endless wonder. After all, the voluminous ‘do – from his slick season 1 pompadour to a spectacular season 2 mullet – was so powerful it gave Steve, introduced as a popular jock, the strength to take on Lovecraftian monsters bleeding out of the otherworldly Upside Down and through his hometown, becoming a fan-favorite character along the way.

Alas, even gods must die. The legendary cut – which Steve once explained to friend and personality understudy Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) required “four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray” when damp, not wet, okay? – is no more, a memento mori for the hair community at large, seemingly the victim of a young heartthrob at the peak of his powers, knowing he, like fellow actor and bowl-cut king Timothée Chalamet , can just about pull it off.

Keery’s been keeping busy in the gaps between “Stranger Things” seasons – the third, in which he has a sizable role, dropped this past July – by pursuing a music career under the name Djo. His debut album, “Twenty Twenty,” arrived Friday; it’s a hazy, languid hunk of psychedelic rock that recalls the genre’s most prominent figures, Tame Impala, without sounding like a pale imitation of them.

Keery’s also recently off filming “Free Guy,” planned as a major blockbuster for next year; the video-game action-comedy, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, and Jodie Comer, wrapped filming around Boston earlier this summer. And if that wasn’t enough, in his downtime, the star of pop culture’s most successful ’80s riff has also mastered a callback to another iconic ’80s movie: “Dirty Dancing.” Keery and Monroe went minorly viral last week after a video of them nailing the movie’s iconic “lift” at a party resurfaced on Twitter.

