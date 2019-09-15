Who’s on first?

Ahead of The Who’s symphonic tour swinging into Fenway Park on Friday night, founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend attended a roof-deck party at the baseball park.

Hosted by The Foundation to Be Named Later, the exclusive, ticket-only meet-and-greet – which took place ahead of the show – was a collaboration with The Who’s Teen Cancer USA and the Red Sox Foundation, benefitting the activities of all three groups. Daltrey, 75, and Townshend, 74, appeared lively and energized as they mixed and mingled with attendees, including Zumix executive director Madeleine Steczynski.