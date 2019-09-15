Who’s on first?
Ahead of The Who’s symphonic tour swinging into Fenway Park on Friday night, founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend attended a roof-deck party at the baseball park.
Hosted by The Foundation to Be Named Later, the exclusive, ticket-only meet-and-greet – which took place ahead of the show – was a collaboration with The Who’s Teen Cancer USA and the Red Sox Foundation, benefitting the activities of all three groups. Daltrey, 75, and Townshend, 74, appeared lively and energized as they mixed and mingled with attendees, including Zumix executive director Madeleine Steczynski.
This has been an especially eventful week for The Who, which formed more than 50 years ago in London. Interscope Records announced “WHO,” the band’s first new studio album in 13 years, just hours before the concert. It’s out Nov. 22.
Notably, hometown hero Peter Wolf, former frontman for the J. Geils Band, opened The Who’ concert with a 40-minute set culminating in the toe-tapping “Ain’t Nothing But a House Party.”
