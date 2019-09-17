Filming a movie can be a difficult endeavor, with crews spending long hours repeatedly shooting the same scenes over and over until they’re perfect. But for Oscar winners Diane Keaton (“Annie Hall”) and Jeremy Irons (“Reversal of Fortune”), it’s a walk in the park.

Keaton and Irons shot scenes for the upcoming romantic comedy “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters” in the Boston Public Garden on Tuesday, strolling along the paved paths near the water’s edge and later lounging on a picnic blanket as crews filmed them.

While the production did close a small section of the Garden to pedestrians, it kept the bridge near the Swan Boats open, where crews tried (mostly in vain) to keep interested onlookers from snapping photos of the actors.