New England Patriots running back James White is a force to be reckoned with on the field — and off the field as well. On Monday night, for the third year in a row, White hosted the Sweet Feet for Strikes bowling tournament fund-raiser in support of Boston Medical Center. With about 400 people in attendance, including a handful of White’s teammates — Tom Brady among them — the event raised roughly $260,000, which will help inner-city kids get treatment at BMC.

James White (right) and Tom Brady at the Sweet Feet for Strikes benefit at Kings in Dedham.

While Brady made a brief appearance, walking the red carpet at Kings in Dedham and posing for photographs — including a few selfies with fans — he did not stay and bowl. Other Patriots did, including Dont’a Hightower, Sony Michel, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, Joe Cardona, and twins Devin and Jason McCourty.

The live auction was a highlight, with everything from signed memorabilia to sporting event tickets up for grabs. Two official Patriots helmets signed by all members of the 2018 Super Bowl championship team each raised $7,000.

Formerly known as the Mayo Bowl and hosted by former Patriots linebacker and BMC trustee Jerod Mayo for seven years, the event was renamed after White took over hosting duties.