Swift announced a series of concerts tied to her new album “Lover,” with the singer planning to visit Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal, and Brazil starting in June 2020. After that, she’ll return to the states for a pair of shows at the brand-new SoFi Stadium Los Angeles dubbed Lover Fest West. Swift will conclude the series with Lover Fest East, a pair of shows at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Gillette Stadium is set to host one of the biggest concert events of 2020, with Taylor Swift choosing the home of the Patriots as one of only two U.S. venues for her upcoming Lover Fest in 2020.

“For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER,” Swift wrote on Facebook. “I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages … and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing Lover Fest East and West. Details and additional dates coming soon!”

While Swift indicated that additional international dates may be announced at some point, her website bills the L.A. and Gillette shows as Swift’s “only U.S. concert dates in 2020.”

Tickets for the shows are not on sale yet, but fans who previously attended Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour and registered as a Swift fan through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program can RSVP now for a “Preferred Pre-Sale Access program.”

After that, Verified Fans who did not attend last year’s tour can RSVP starting at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets will go on sale for Verified Fans on at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, and to the general public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

More information on the shows can be found on Swift’s website and the Ticketmaster blog.

