Brady had plenty of bold-face names on hand for the opening soiree, including his controversial training coach and business partner Alex Guerrero , TB12 CEO John Burns , TV personality and Medford native Maria Menounos , TB12 senior VP Matt McManus , Ocean Spray Cranberries CEO and president Bobby Chacko , Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and his wife, Tatiana , Bruins forward Charlie Coyle , and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh .

Tom Brady celebrated the opening of his flashy new TB12 performance fitness center on Boylston Street Tuesday night, rolling out the red carpet for friends and business partners as fans snapped photos. The Patriots QB looked every inch the superstar in a perfectly tailored navy blazer, tortoise shell sunglasses (though it was long after 5 p.m.), and that Super Bowl-winning swagger.

Also smiling for the cameras was Harvey Spevak, CEO of Equinox, the luxe fitness chain with locations from Los Angeles to Toronto to London, including five gyms in Greater Boston.

With TB12 centers being considered for New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco — as well as Toronto and London — it seems as if Brady and Spevak would have a lot to chat about.

One familiar face we didn’t see at the grand opening was Brady’s better half, Gisele Bundchen, who knows her way around a red carpet. Maybe next time.

See more photos below:

Tom Brady poses during the TB12 grand opening event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova pose at the TB12 grand opening. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appears during the TB12 opening. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Maria Menounos poses during the TB12 opening. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle poses with Danielle Hooper at the TB12 grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

From left: TB12 cofounder Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady, and TB12 CEO John Burns at the TB12 grand opening. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Tom Brady at the TB12 grand opening. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.