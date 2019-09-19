“You’ve all been wondering what I’ve been training for, and this is it,” Wahlberg wrote below the photo, showing the pair in an aircraft hangar standing between a private jet and a sleek sports car.

The actor took to social media to share a photo of himself chatting with director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) on the set of their new movie, “Infinite,” which began production earlier this week.

Mark Wahlberg has never been one to shy away from staying fit, but the Dorchester native has been especially focused on training due to a role in a new action movie.

“Day 1 on the set of @infinitemov ∞ coming Summer 2020. Excited to be back with #AntoineFuqua who has an incredible vision for this high-concept, ORIGINAL action thriller…it’s a classic story of good vs. evil with an epic twist.”

Advertisement

“Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which is about Evan Michaels, a man tormented by vivid, persistent memories of two previous lives. He soon discovers and joins a secret society called the Cognomina, an ancient group of individuals who perfectly recall their past lives and have used that power to change the world over the course of centuries.

“Infinite” was originally slated to star Chris Evans (“The Avengers”), but the Sudbury native had to drop out due to scheduling issues. Those issues were probably caused by the upcoming Apple+ limited series “Defending Jacob,” which wrapped up a lengthy production in Massachusetts that took months to shoot and brought film crews to more than 40 different municipalities.

The film will be a reunion for Wahlberg and Fuqua, who previously worked together on “Shooter,” the 2007 action-thriller.

“Infinite,” which will also feature Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”), Nahant native Jason Mantzoukas (“The Dictator”), and Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), is slated to hit theaters Aug. 7, 2020.

Advertisement

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com