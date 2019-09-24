Kenny Chesney will reach a milestone when he steps on stage at Gillette Stadium next year.

The country star will once again be hitting stadiums across the nation next year for his Chillaxification 2020 tour, which kicks off in April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and concludes on Friday, Aug. 28 in Foxborough, marking the 20th time Chesney will perform at the home of the New England Patriots.

Joining him on tour are country vocalist duo Florida Georgia Line, contemporary country band Old Dominion, and jam band Michael Franti & Spearhead.