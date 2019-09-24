Kenny Chesney will reach a milestone when he steps on stage at Gillette Stadium next year.
The country star will once again be hitting stadiums across the nation next year for his Chillaxification 2020 tour, which kicks off in April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and concludes on Friday, Aug. 28 in Foxborough, marking the 20th time Chesney will perform at the home of the New England Patriots.
Joining him on tour are country vocalist duo Florida Georgia Line, contemporary country band Old Dominion, and jam band Michael Franti & Spearhead.
“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do,” Chesney said in a press release. “It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!”
General ticket sales will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, while American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.
