Domingo’s withdrawal on the eve of the performance — opening night is Wednesday — came as a growing number of people who work at the Met expressed concern about his planned appearance. Other American cultural institutions, including the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera, had already canceled Domingo’s upcoming appearances, citing the need to provide a safe workplace.

In an 11th-hour reversal, the superstar singer Placido Domingo withdrew on Tuesday from the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Verdi’s “Macbeth” and indicated he would not return to the Met amid rising tensions over how the company was responding to allegations that he had sexually harassed multiple women.

The backstage tensions at the Met boiled over in recent days, including at a heated, sometimes emotional meeting that Peter Gelb, the company’s general manager, held with members of the orchestra and chorus after the “Macbeth” dress rehearsal on Saturday afternoon. Some of those at the meeting questioned what Domingo’s return said about the Met’s commitment to protecting women and rooting out sexual harassment.

Three days later, Domingo, who at 78 remains one of opera’s biggest stars, said in a statement to The New York Times that he was dropping out of “Macbeth” — which was to have been his first US performance since the sexual harassment allegations were reported last month.

“I made my debut at the Metropolitan Opera at the age of 27 and have sung at this magnificent theater for 51 consecutive, glorious years,” Domingo said in a statement. “While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection I believe that my appearance in this production of ‘Macbeth’ would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both onstage and behind the scenes. As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request.”

Domingo indicated that he would not be returning to the house.

“I am happy that, at the age of 78, I was able to sing the wonderful title role in the dress rehearsal of ‘Macbeth,’ which I consider my last performance on the Met stage,” he said. “I am grateful to God and the public for what they have allowed me to accomplish here at the Metropolitan Opera.”

The Met issued a statement which seemed to suggest that the company had asked him to go. “The Metropolitan Opera confirms that Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately,” the statement said. “The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.” NEW YORK TIMES