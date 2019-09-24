The first trailer for Adam Sandler’s critically acclaimed new drama hit the internet Tuesday, and it features a surprising appearance from former Celtics big man Kevin Garnett.

In “Uncut Gems,” which began generating awards buzz after debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a gregarious New York City jeweler who is constantly looking for new money-making schemes — and who is constantly in trouble as a result.

Ratner is obsessed with the NBA and with gambling, and with the help of a broker is introduced to Garnett, who plays himself in the movie. Ratner soon finds himself in a financial mess of his own making, involving a (seemingly) priceless opal, Garnett’s 2008 championship ring, and a big-money wager on KG’s performance in a playoff game.