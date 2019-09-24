The first trailer for Adam Sandler’s critically acclaimed new drama hit the internet Tuesday, and it features a surprising appearance from former Celtics big man Kevin Garnett.
In “Uncut Gems,” which began generating awards buzz after debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a gregarious New York City jeweler who is constantly looking for new money-making schemes — and who is constantly in trouble as a result.
Ratner is obsessed with the NBA and with gambling, and with the help of a broker is introduced to Garnett, who plays himself in the movie. Ratner soon finds himself in a financial mess of his own making, involving a (seemingly) priceless opal, Garnett’s 2008 championship ring, and a big-money wager on KG’s performance in a playoff game.
“I want to cover, I want the Celtics halftime, I want Garnett points and rebounds,” Ratner says, placing bets shortly after pawning Garnett’s ring.
Ratner’s bookie, played by longtime NYC sports talk radio host Mike Francesa, isn’t impressed by his wager, telling him it’s “the dumbest [expletive] bet I ever heard of.”
“I disagree,” a smiling Ratner replies.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sandler praised Garnett’s acting abilities and dedication.
“The more I was around Kevin as an actor, the more I got to know him as a person, I feel — I’m so happy that I know him,” Sandler said. “In the NBA and in [“Uncut Gems”], he just took it as serious as you could take something, and cared about his part in this movie.”
Directed by the Benny and Josh Safdie (“Good Time”), “Uncut Gems” also stars Idina Menzel (“Frozen”), Woburn native Eric Bogosian (“Talk Radio”), and Judd Hirsch (“Independence Day”).
The movie lands in select theaters starting Dec. 13.
(Warning: trailer below contains profanity)
