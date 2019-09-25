Caitlin McGee recently premiered her NBC series “Bluff City Law” at the Boston Film Festival this past Saturday. Ahead of the legal drama’s network premiere Monday, the Newton native walked the red carpet with costars Michael Luwoye and Jayne Atkinson. In “Bluff City Law,” which also stars Jimmy Smits, McGee plays an intrepid lawyer who joins her father’s celebrated Memphis firm in hopes of repairing their relationship and righting injustices. The festival also saw screenings of two Oscar contenders (Taika Waititi’s “anti-hate” satire “Jojo Rabbit,” making its US premiere; and Terrence Malick’s contemplative epic “A Hidden Life,” making its East Coast premiere, and the world premiere of “She’s in Portland,” starring Minka Kelly.

