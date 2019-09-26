A few lucky high school students will have an unforgettable experience on Sunday, Sept. 29, when they’ll take The Big E Arena stage with one of the best-selling bands of the ’70s and ’80s.

The 25 members of the Chicopee High School chorus will join the band Foreigner to perform the 1984 hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Foreigner has been making music since 1976, releasing 10 multiplatinum albums and selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.