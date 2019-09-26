A few lucky high school students will have an unforgettable experience on Sunday, Sept. 29, when they’ll take The Big E Arena stage with one of the best-selling bands of the ’70s and ’80s.
The 25 members of the Chicopee High School chorus will join the band Foreigner to perform the 1984 hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
Foreigner has been making music since 1976, releasing 10 multiplatinum albums and selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.
“The students have been rehearsing every weekday at school in preparation for their . . . debut with one of the hottest rock bands in music history,” according to a statement from The Big E organizers.
The concert will close The Big E, which takes over West Springfield for more than two weeks every year. Formally known as The Eastern States Exposition, the fair is considered to be “New England’s Great State Fair.” It is the largest agricultural event on the East Coast and the sixth-largest fair in the nation.
The concert is free with Big E admission. Chris Triunfo
