Is Chris Evans planning to jump from one Disney mega-franchise to another? With just a single word, the Sudbury native sent the internet speculation into overdrive on Friday.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that producer Kevin Feige, who has overseen the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be teaming up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to produce a future “Star Wars” movie. Furthermore, THR reported that Feige has already told a “major actor” that he has a role for that person if and when the movie goes into production.

When film publication Collider tweeted an article about the news and asked which Marvel actor fans would like to see appear in a Star Wars movie, Evans succinctly replied, “Me.”