Across the thirty-odd years since she graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Reichardt’s minimalist-style dramas – like “River of Grass” (1994) and “Certain Women” (2016) – have tended to feature ambiguous endings, animal symbolism, and chance encounters with friendly strangers.

NEW YORK — “First Cow,” the latest film by Kelly Reichardt , is another allusive and quietly graceful tale of human connection set against the great American wilderness, the acclaimed director’s favored canvas.

“First Cow” employs all three, focusing on the hard-scrabble alliance between a soft-hearted American cook (John Magaro) and a Chinese sailor (Orion Lee) as the pair gain fortune at an Oregon Territory trading post, making “oily cakes” with milk stolen from a nearby baron (Toby Jones). It’s a gentle movie, and sometimes a mysterious one, with rich, metaphorical imagery and an open ending.

“I think of how to get to ambiguity, and it’s actually harder sometimes than [traveling] a path that’s more direct,” said Reichardt during a press event ahead of the New York Film Festival, where the film is making its New York premiere.

Reichardt joined stars Magaro and Lee on stage to discuss her film’s reflective tone and 1820 setting.

“When you’re dealing with the West, the tropes are so heavy and formed,” explained the director. But to adapt Jonathan Raymond’s 2005 novel “The Half-Life” — which, though also centered on fur trappers in the Oregon Territory, does not feature cows – Reichardt ultimately needed to take a more abstract approach to the material.

“This languge has been handed to me, and I want to question it,” she said of putting her own spin on the frontier film. “I have a respect for the form, also, but I don’t want to just walk in someone else’s footprints that have been laid out.”

Adapting “The Half-Life” has been on Reichardt’s to-do list for over a decade. She and Raymond (who co-wrote “First Cow”) are close friends and frequent collabrators; he previously wrote the short stories and scripts for “Old Joy” (2006) and “Wendy and Lucy” (2008), both directed by Reichardt. But “The Half-Life” – a novel spanning 40 years and a trip to China – lent itself less easily to a straightforward adaptation. Reichardt was instead struck by the feeling of the novel and flashes of ideas it stirred up – a chase sequence involving people dressed like trees, for example — and went from there.

Reichardt’s no stranger to period dramas; her Western “Meek’s Cutoff” (2010) is set along the Oregon Trail circa 1845. But turning back the clock a quarter-century meant Reichardt couldn’t rely on photographs, which weren’t invented until years after “First Cow” takes place. “The area felt like a little bit of a black hole” when it came to research, she said.

All involved with the project poured over any documents they could find, asking nature guides and location scouts for their insights throughout shooting. When it came to cinematic influences, she looked to foreign films – the Apu trilogy (1955-59), “Ugetsu” (1953), “Woman in the Dunes” (1964) — that shift, like “First Cow,” between earthly and ethereal atmospheres.

Working with live animals – including dogs, cats, and horses in addition to the titular heifer – presented its own set of challenges. “We had to cast the cow,” she said, laughing, “with headshots.”

Evie, the lucky heifer, was selected in part for her expressive eyes; her innate tranquility, added Reichardt, was a grounding force on set. The animal needed some training, naturally. The same, she joked, could be said of her actors.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.