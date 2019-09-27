Three-time Grammy winner Raphael Saadiq crooned in Copley Square on Thursday night, serenading guests at the groundbreaking party for Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences. The 33-story structure, which will be Raffles’ first property in North America, is scheduled to open in early 2022. Mayor Marty Walsh made remarks at the ceremony and pulled on a vintage ship telegraph to celebrate the beginning of construction on the project, to be located at 40 Trinity Place.

Saadiq – an R&B icon who recently released “Jimmy Lee,” his first album in eight years – sang for 90 minutes at the ceremony, to high-profile guests including Roger, Jeffrey, Gary, Tedd and Todd Saunders of the Saunders Hotel Group, state Representative Jon Santiago, City Councilor-at-large Althea Garrison, and City Councilor Josh Zakim.