In his latest, “Low Tide” (now on DirecTV and in select theaters Friday), Martell plays Peter, a Jersey-shore teen who tags along as his older brother’s friend group breaks into vacation homes, robbing them to finance daily meanderings along the boardwalk. One hot summer night, Peter and his brother ( Keean Johnson ) uncover a bag of gold coins, forgotten beneath floorboards in a dead man’s island docile. But what at first seems like the perfect score becomes more hazardous when the brothers’ volatile friend ( Alex Neustaedter ) grows suspicious of their newfound wealth. It’s a coming-of-age story reminiscent of Amblin classics like “The Goonies,” and, for Martell, business as usual.

Since Martell starred as a boy with inexplicable powers in the 2016 sci-fi chase flick “Midnight Special,” holding his own opposite Michael Shannon and Kirsten Dunst , he’s carved out a niche for himself playing kids thrust suddenly, often dangerously, into adult situations. Be it abusive neighbors (“The Book of Henry”) demonic clowns (“It”), or ghosts from his stepmother’s dark past (“The Lodge”), Martell, now 16, always seems to find himself facing down perils people twice his age couldn’t fathom.

Jaeden Martell is growing up too fast. At least, that’s the sense you’d get from watching his movies.

The actor will stretch his range more in the locally shot “Defending Jacob,” an upcoming Apple TV Plus series in which a father (Chris Evans) grapples with his 14-year-old son being accused of murdering a classmate. Martell talked to the Globe about both projects.

Q. What was the appeal of “Low Tide,” for you?

A. I fell in love with the script, and with my character, Peter. It sounded like summer camp, being around a bunch of teenagers on the Jersey shore. Then, talking to [writer-director] Kevin McMullin about it, he explained to me it’d be a small crew, very tight-knit, and we’d be sweating every day, [but that it would be] a lot of fun, which it was.

Q. Finding gold coins, Peter’s at first thrilled, but he soon realizes how dangerous it is to possess that wealth. How did you play that as an actor?

A. As a kid, everything feels dangerous. Going out and not being back on time, then dealing with your mom, is just as frightening as fighting this crazy dude with a gun. You get put in these situations that are dangerous and serious, but it’s about not going over the top and relating to experiences as a teenager that are just as scary in your mind.

Q. There’s a balance similar to that in most of your films, with your characters being forced to balance some strange, scary circumstance alongside very normal teenage concerns.

A. Those parts of your life aren’t as impactful, but you want to remember a time when you genuinely felt fear and adrenaline. Emotions are very simple. Well, they’re not — but, in a way, they are. Fear’s fear, and it’s going to be the same whether you’re fighting a killer clown or finding gold coins. Obviously, it shouldn’t feel flat — it is layered — and what makes each performance different is to do with the character, how each person would react in this situation. It’s all about finding that balance, tone, and particular reaction.

Q. “Defending Jacob,” which you shot around Massachusetts earlier this year, is based on William Landay’s bestseller. Did you read the book beforehand?

A. After reading the scripts, I did. But halfway in, I stopped reading it, because I felt like it was going to mess me up. The book’s from the father’s perspective, and it’s never good to see it through another character’s eyes different from who you’re playing. There are a lot of differences between Jacob in the book and Jacob in the series. Mark Bomback, our screenwriter, wanted to make Jacob more normal and relatable in a way. In the book, he’s more quiet, and you suspect he did it already from the beginning. In this, you really don’t know.

Q. That ambiguity must have been interesting as an actor.

A. In some episodes, the evidence is stacked against him, and you think he must have done it. And in others, you’ll look at him and say there’s no way he could have done it; he’s just a young boy put into this terrible situation. When I met with [episode director] Morten Tyldum for the first time, I asked him, ‘Did he do it or not?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know. You decide.’

Q. Well, did he? Chris Evans plays Andy, Jacob’s father, and his certainty about Jacob’s innocence drives the story.

A. I won’t say whether I think he did it or not. But that relationship is very important, between those two characters. I got to know Chris and formed that bond, to establish their connection. But the characters aren’t super close. Andy has trouble displaying his emotions. So off the bat, they’re not the most close of families, but you do get to see that relationship evolve throughout the story. You see how much Andy and [mother] Laurie [played by Michelle Dockery] love Jacob, because they fight for him through all this insanity and people telling them, everyone around them thinking, that Jacob did something terrible. No matter what, they won’t stop fighting for him.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.