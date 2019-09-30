When it comes to concerts, TD Garden gets the biggest acts. Now another venue, in the shadow of the Garden, will feature live music in the area as well.
Big Night Entertainment Group, headed by Randy Greenstein, Ed Kane and Joe Kane, has announced the inaugural lineup for its new 40,000-square-foot music hall, called Big Night Live, opening this fall.
The venue is part of the Hub on Causeway development, which will feature a food hall with 18 vendors, a sprawling restaurant called Banners Kitchen & Tap, and a new ArcLight Cinemas multiplex.
On Oct. 31, Big Night Live will kick off the fall season, starting with UK DJ duo Camelphat & Gorgon City.
Other acts include Steve Aoki (Nov. 2), The Interrupters (Nov. 4), Erykah Badu (Nov. 6), W&W (Nov. 9), Loud Luxury (Nov. 10), Danny Brown (Nov. 15), Dash Berlin (Nov. 16), Neon Indian (Nov. 17), Freddie Gibbs (Nov. 20), Audien (Nov. 21), KSHMR (Nov. 23), Ganja White Night (Nov. 26), an ’80s bash featuring Expose, Alisha and Shannon (Nov. 27), Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli (Nov. 29), Tobe Nwigwe (Nov. 30), Slushii (Nov. 30), The Fixx (Dec. 8), SNAILS (Dec. 10), and the legendary Pixies (Dec. 11).
See the full lineup at bignightlive.com.
The venue will offer a variety of spaces, including Studio B which is billed as “a modern event space designed with rafters of raw wood, large scale tile floors and floor to ceiling windows.” Big Night Live will also include Guy’s Tequila Cocina, Guy Fieri’s Boston debut, serving up Mexican food and over 100 tequila selections.
