When it comes to concerts, TD Garden gets the biggest acts. Now another venue, in the shadow of the Garden, will feature live music in the area as well.

Big Night Entertainment Group, headed by Randy Greenstein, Ed Kane and Joe Kane, has announced the inaugural lineup for its new 40,000-square-foot music hall, called Big Night Live, opening this fall.

The venue is part of the Hub on Causeway development, which will feature a food hall with 18 vendors, a sprawling restaurant called Banners Kitchen & Tap, and a new ArcLight Cinemas multiplex.