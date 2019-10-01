Fans of the Chainsmokers had a chance to see them not once but twice on Friday night -- first at TD Garden, then at Memoire at Encore Boston Harbor, where the dance-pop duo rolled out the hits for screaming clubgoers. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart -- named the highest-paid DJs and producers by Forbes this year, pocketing a cool $46 million -- DJ’d for more than 90 minutes. On the setlist: “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Who Do You Love,” and 2016’s “Closer,” which has been viewed on YouTube more than 2.4 billion times. The band’s tour mates, 5 Seconds of Summer, also showed up at the casino’s club for the afterparty.