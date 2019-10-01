Fans of the Chainsmokers had a chance to see them not once but twice on Friday night -- first at TD Garden, then at Memoire at Encore Boston Harbor, where the dance-pop duo rolled out the hits for screaming clubgoers. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart -- named the highest-paid DJs and producers by Forbes this year, pocketing a cool $46 million -- DJ’d for more than 90 minutes. On the setlist: “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Who Do You Love,” and 2016’s “Closer,” which has been viewed on YouTube more than 2.4 billion times. The band’s tour mates, 5 Seconds of Summer, also showed up at the casino’s club for the afterparty.

The Chainsmokers Alex Pall (left) and Drew Taggart perform at an afterparty at Memoire at Encore Boston Harbor on Friday night. Erik Lorch