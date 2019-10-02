“To have her come in once was great, but three times was just phenomenal,” he said.

The pop star and Fenty Beauty founder visited the bar on Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay first on Monday night, then on Tuesday for lunch, and went back yet again on Tuesday night, Pour House general manager Brian Peters said on Wednesday morning.

“She was really a down-to-earth person, very respectful and kind to our staff,” Peters continued. “She took time at the end to take pictures with the staff who are star struck. It was really awesome; we really appreciate her patronage.”

Out of respect for her privacy, Peters wouldn’t divulge what Rihanna ordered, but he did note that “she did say she came in for the food.” (As for whether she was a good tipper, Peters declined to get into specifics, simply repeating: “She was very respectful to our staff.”)

Peters said he met the singer Tuesday afternoon, when she came in with about three other people.

“I think she was in a sweater and a jeans; she looked pretty casual,” he said.

He said that the pub’s laid-back atmosphere likely played a key part in why Rihanna decided to come in so many times.

“In fact, they were very cool, just sitting back there,” he said. “We didn’t do anything different. They didn’t ask for any special treatment or to close the curtain or to sit in an area that was closed off. I think that’s why they came back — when they came in, they were relatively unbothered. It’s a low-key neighborhood joint; that’s why she came back three times.”

He did say that on Monday night, she was getting some fans coming up to here, “because there was a buzz on Boylston.”

“As she was leaving, people were noticing it,” he said. “But when she was in here, she was relatively unbothered. Mostly it was just the staff that knew about it.”

Peters, who was been at The Pour House for 19 years, said that the bar has seen several other celebs meander through in recent years, including well-known Boston-area athletes and actors like Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider.

“People are comfortable coming in here, because they’re not as bothered as somewhere else,” Peters said.

Pour House is, indeed, known among locals as a no-frills joint that offers large beers and straightforward American fare for relatively low prices. (The lunch menu offers a plain hamburger, for example, that starts at $6.25, or a dozen wings for $8.)

Photos and videos of her at the bar have since circulated online.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss