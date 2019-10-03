In a poetic post, the former first lady cheekily said her husband 27 years ago promised her a life full of adventure — and he has, indeed, delivered.

Barack and Michelle Obama posted loving tributes to each other on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday in honor of their wedding anniversary.

“Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago,” she wrote.

27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the former leader of the free world opted for a more short and sweet post, quoting the Beatles: “It’s getting better all the time,” he wrote, adding, “Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019

Both posted their messages to Instagram as well — and each received more than 2 million likes three hours after they were published.

The couple sure seem to be enjoying their time away from public office. With Malia in her third year at Harvard and Sasha reportedly just starting at the University of Michigan, the Obamas are probably ready to settle into the mansion they reportedly were in the process of buying on Martha’s Vineyard from Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. (The estate was listed at $14.85 million.)