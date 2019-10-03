“Great lunch with Governor Sununu catching up since 1983,” Boggs wrote above the picture.

The Hall of Famer on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself standing next to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, with both men flashing grins for the camera.

Former Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs knows pitchers, power hitters, and, apparently, top-level pols.

Sununu, a Republican, said in a phone interview that a mutual friend arranged the lunch Thursday at the Copper Door restaurant in Bedford, N.H. He said he jumped at the chance to dine with a childhood hero whom he had met previously at a youth baseball banquet in 1983.

I had the chance to close the loop on a lifelong dream today and had lunch with my childhood hero, Wade Boggs, 36 years after first meeting him at the NH Baseball Dinner in 1983.



...and we both had the chicken. 😃 pic.twitter.com/qItvYn0B0Z — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 3, 2019

Boggs, Sununu said, happily answered questions about his storied playing career.

“He was very open and had an incredible memory for details,” Sununu said.

And true to form, the legendary hitter ordered a chicken sandwich, according to the governor.

Boggs is partial to chicken, having published “Fowl Tips: My Favorite Chicken Recipes” in 1984. But he’s known more for manning Fenway’s hot corner than for serving up hot plates.

The 61-year-old Boggs played third for 11 seasons with the Red Sox before signing with the Yankees. The five-time batting champion won plaudits for his hitting prowess with the Sox but never won a ring until 1996, when, as a member of the Yanks, he hopped on an NYPD horse to celebrate the New York’s World Series victory over the Atlanta Braves.

He later retired after two seasons in Tampa Bay, collecting 3,010 hits and posting a .328 batting average over an 18-year career.

On Thursday, Sununu tweeted about his lunch.

“I had the chance to close the loop on a lifelong dream today and had lunch with my childhood hero, Wade Boggs, 36 years after first meeting him at the NH Baseball Dinner in 1983,” Sununu wrote. “ ...and we both had the chicken.”

