Self-proclaimed medium and psychic Chip Coffey will join Bruni and Berry at the Proctor House, the home of John and Elizabeth Proctor , who were convicted during the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. John Proctor was the first man to be found guilty of witchcraft and executed. The Proctors’ story inspired “The Crucible.”

“Haunted Salem: Live,” which airs Friday at 8 p.m. on Discovery’s Travel Channel, features Amy Bruni and Adam Berry (“Kindred Spirits”); Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne (“Portals to Hell”); Dalen Spratt , Juwan Mass , and Marcus Harvey (“Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests”); and Dave Schrader and Cindy Kaza (“The Holzer Files”).

Lead investigators from four supernatural Travel Channel shows are coming to Salem for a four-hour live show exploring some of the city’s “haunted” locations.

Following the sale of the Proctor House last year, the new residents claim they’ve had several experiences they believe to be paranormal, per Bruni and Berry.

Now that the residents are allowing paranormal investigators in, Bruni and Berry hope that they can help both the family and the alleged spirits find some peace.

“We have a very strong belief that spirits that are making a ruckus, that are making themselves very well known, tend to have a message of some sort or some sort of unfinished business,” Bruni said. “And so we work very hard to fix it for them or acknowledge them, and many times the activities dissipate once that’s done.”

The live special is a break from the traditional style of a “Kindred Spirits” episode, which usually involves four or five days on location, but Bruni and Berry hope that the energy of a live recording will help get results.

“You have a million-plus people watching at home on television, so the idea is to have all of these people that are watching focusing their thoughts and their attention on what we’re trying to do,” Berry said. “And hopefully that will charge the entire environment.”

Bruni and Berry, both New England residents, have previously investigated several supernatural hot spots in the region, including the Lizzie Borden house.

“I grew up in California and I moved to New England,” Bruni said, “because New England to paranormal investigators is like California to actors. This is the place to be if you’re a ghost hunter.”

