Gwyneth Paltrow recently celebrated one year of marriage with her husband, TV producer and Newton native Brad Falchuk. But according to the actress, the duo moved in together about a month ago.

In an appearance Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Paltrow explained why she and Falchuk took so long to begin living under the same roof.

“I think really because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much,” Paltrow said. “But we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly.”