Good news, homebuyers: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen just dropped the price of their Brookline mansion.

The 12,000-square-foot home is now only $33.9 million, down from a whopping $39.5 million, according to a listing from Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The palatial estate, which hit the market Aug. 6, sits on 5 acres of land and boasts a “three-car garage, a stoned carport and circular driveway [that] holds up to 20 vehicles,” the listing said. There’s even a 2,400-square-foot guest house offering a yoga studio and “a Zen-like experience.”