English folk singer Billy Bragg has long been the poster child for practicing what you preach; across the past 30 years, he’s balanced writing incensed protest anthems with living on the frontline for many a left-wing activist cause.

And while in Boston for a three-night set of dates (at The Sinclair in Cambridge), Bragg found time to join workers outside the Battery Wharf Hotel for a Friday rally, playing a few songs in support of their strike and speaking with those holding signs, a few of which read, “One job should be enough.”