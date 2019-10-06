English folk singer Billy Bragg has long been the poster child for practicing what you preach; across the past 30 years, he’s balanced writing incensed protest anthems with living on the frontline for many a left-wing activist cause.
And while in Boston for a three-night set of dates (at The Sinclair in Cambridge), Bragg found time to join workers outside the Battery Wharf Hotel for a Friday rally, playing a few songs in support of their strike and speaking with those holding signs, a few of which read, “One job should be enough.”
Bragg’s visit was part of the largest rally yet for 75 hospitality and food service workers at the hotel who walked off the job on Sept. 5, following months of failed contract negotiations.
