Children’s and young adult book authors named as winners and honorees of this year’s Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards were at Simmons College on Friday night for an awards ceremony and evening reception.

Those in attendance at the celebratory event included “The Season of Styx Malone” author Kekla Magoon, “Darius the Great Is Not Okay” author Adib Khorram, and “Nine Months” author Miranda Paul and illustrator Jason Chin. Also there were “This Promise of Change” authors Debbie Levy and Jo Anne Allen Boyce, along with awards judge Kim Parker and “Dreamers” author Yuyi Morales.

Author Maxine Beneba Clark and illustrator Van Thanh Rudd, whose “The Patchwork Bike” won best picture book, accepted their prize via video call. “Hey, Kiddo” author Jarrett J. Krosoczka was also absent, so his wife, Gina, and daughter Zoe accepted his nonfiction honor, while Charlesbridge editor Karen Boss accepted on behalf of “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga” author Traci Sorrell and illustrator Frane Lessac, who’d prepped a video accepting their honor beforehand.